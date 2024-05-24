MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Gap Down to $167.54

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $167.54, but opened at $164.00. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $165.70, with a volume of 5,114 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.51.

Institutional Trading of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

