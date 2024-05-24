Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.70.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
NASDAQ TIGO opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.13. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $24.14.
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%.
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
