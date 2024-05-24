Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TIGO

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 28.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,394,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,903,000 after acquiring an additional 981,159 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 246,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126,679 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter valued at about $627,000.

NASDAQ TIGO opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 1.13. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.