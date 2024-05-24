Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 323.22% from the stock’s previous close.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 509,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,792. The firm has a market cap of $581.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $62,491.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,294. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $156,930.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 1st quarter valued at $1,698,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $7,830,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the first quarter worth $8,964,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth $11,749,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

