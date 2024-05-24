MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MINDP) Trading Down 0.8%

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.68. 7,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 8,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

MIND Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

MIND Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

See Also

