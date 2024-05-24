Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MITK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Mitek Systems stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.12. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.24.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $46.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitek Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 720,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4,261.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 116,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 718,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 161,246 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 429,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,746 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Mitek Systems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

