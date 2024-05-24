Mizuho Increases APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $35.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.10.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. APA has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in APA by 208.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA in the third quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 75.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

