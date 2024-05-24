MLP (ETR:MLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.45

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €6.45 ($7.01) and last traded at €6.22 ($6.76), with a volume of 65904 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.15 ($6.68).

MLP Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €5.66 and its 200-day moving average is €5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 98.06.

About MLP

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

See Also

