MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Down 2.8%

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $342.30 and last traded at $345.15. Approximately 188,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,285,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.81 and a 200-day moving average of $392.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.39 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $497,797.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,819,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

