Moonbeam (GLMR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.92 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Moonbeam has a market cap of $264.26 million and $7.92 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00055369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007675 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,120,095,666 coins and its circulating supply is 864,321,751 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.