Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. 216,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 496,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.

Morphic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morphic Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 14.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter worth $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 38.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 364.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.