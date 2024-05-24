Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 6.8% Higher

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.65 and last traded at $29.65. 216,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 496,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.76.
Morphic Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.13.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
