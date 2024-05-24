Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $40.23. 497,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,171,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Mplx in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 2.2% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 975,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,148,000 after acquiring an additional 255,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

