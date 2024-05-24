MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Trading Down 0.7%

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $501.25 and last traded at $501.98. Approximately 138,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 587,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $505.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.31.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $465.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

