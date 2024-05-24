Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 352,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,024,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Mullen Automotive Stock Up 8.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
