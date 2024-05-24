Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) were up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 352,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,024,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

