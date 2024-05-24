Nano Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $161.62 million and $2.85 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,182.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.00718964 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00123701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00058944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00207338 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00092057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

