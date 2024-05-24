NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Lowered to Hold at Shore Capital

Shore Capital lowered shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.43) to GBX 290 ($3.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.92) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.81) to GBX 325 ($4.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.19) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 309.38 ($3.93).

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 307.20 ($3.90) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 286.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.33. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 168 ($2.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 329.80 ($4.19). The firm has a market cap of £26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($612.32). Company insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

