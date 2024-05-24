Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0473 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $29,870.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00089385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00029561 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00012499 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.28 or 0.70084150 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.