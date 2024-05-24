Needham & Company LLC Boosts Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $600.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $519.09.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $491.13 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $361.16 and a 52 week high of $500.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.86 and a 200-day moving average of $428.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $2,853,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,049 shares of company stock worth $20,727,935. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

