Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRUS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Merus Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

