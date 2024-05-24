NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $120.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.73.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $115.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $232,502,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 48.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,307,000 after buying an additional 773,773 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 254.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,905,000 after buying an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,299,008 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,449,000 after buying an additional 47,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

