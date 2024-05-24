New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Acquired by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,239,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 329.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

