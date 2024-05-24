Nexxen International’s (NEXN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Research Report on NEXN
Nexxen International Stock Up 1.4 %
Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nexxen International
Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexxen International
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Receive News & Ratings for Nexxen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexxen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.