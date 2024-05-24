Nexxen International’s (NEXN) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Nexxen International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nexxen International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXN opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. Nexxen International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nexxen International had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

