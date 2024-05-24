NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.4%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 15,340,392 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 57,252,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,918,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the last quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its stake in NIO by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 208,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NIO by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $2,486,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

