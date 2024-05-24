Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 3,854 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,674 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 72,297 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,051,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.48.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $8.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.36. 13,799,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,749,459. The company has a market capitalization of $234.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $211.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

