Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2,240.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,469 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.07. 9,289,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,317,484. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

