Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 245,871 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 508.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,871 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,163,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,284,008. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $310.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

