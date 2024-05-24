Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 33,362 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 620.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.18. 586,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,887. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $277.88 and its 200-day moving average is $283.43.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,822,904. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

