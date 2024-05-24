Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $10.74 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 462.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,163 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,493,000 after acquiring an additional 285,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,297,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $806,883,000 after acquiring an additional 649,367 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

MDT traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. 8,732,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,186,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

