Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 550.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,997 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ PANW traded up $10.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $321.60. 4,710,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.17 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.45.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,326 shares of company stock worth $80,147,130. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

