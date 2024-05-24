Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Invests $1.71 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gilead Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,969,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,019. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
