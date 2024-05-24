Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Invests $1.71 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,281,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,873,000 after purchasing an additional 87,482 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 635,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,969,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,019. The stock has a market cap of $81.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.64. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.