Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Makes New $13.68 Million Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 72,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,677,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 1.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 180,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.89. 920,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,362. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.47 and a 12-month high of $211.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.44 and a 200 day moving average of $199.07. The firm has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $438,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,920 shares of company stock worth $7,903,935 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

