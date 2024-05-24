Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Makes New $691,000 Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. 2,249,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,540. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.