Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 120.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,698,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 150,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,889,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,327. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $218.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

