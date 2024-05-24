Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $116.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $147.50.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

