Noel Joseph Spiegel Sells 5,895 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

RDN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 655,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,674. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Radian Group by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

