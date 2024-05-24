Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $67,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,067,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.39. 665,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,294. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.92. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $312.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.