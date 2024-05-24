Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,073 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Boston Scientific worth $84,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,786,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $110.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

