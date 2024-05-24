Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,908 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $86,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total transaction of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,891.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,844. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.32 and a 1 year high of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.44.

Arista Networks announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

