Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Applied Materials worth $124,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 69,043 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $220.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,718. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average is $181.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.13 and a 52 week high of $225.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

