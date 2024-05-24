Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $157.26 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $157,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 466.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $584.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

