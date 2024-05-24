Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $66.27 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $66,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $377,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.2 %

SPG traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,717. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $157.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 99.36%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.