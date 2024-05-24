Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $77.17 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,292 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $77,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.64.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SNOW traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.17. 6,020,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,498. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.17. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

