Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Copart worth $69,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,692. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.