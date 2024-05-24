Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,072 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Copart worth $69,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,632,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,692. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.