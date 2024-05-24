Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $107,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in S&P Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in S&P Global by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.89.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $438.24. The stock had a trading volume of 661,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.78. The stock has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $461.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

