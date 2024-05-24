Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 89968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.84.

About Noram Lithium



Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

Featured Stories

