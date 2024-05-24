Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $645.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.1 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.350-9.750 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NDSN. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $277.83.
Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.06 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.42%.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
