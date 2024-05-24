Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nortech Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

Nortech Systems stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.30. Nortech Systems has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $34.22 million during the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

