Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $27,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $749,810,000 after acquiring an additional 126,172 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,497,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,415,000 after acquiring an additional 264,805 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,955,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,757,000 after acquiring an additional 89,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,486,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $81.93. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $89.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

