NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $3.72 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.