Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

