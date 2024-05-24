Noubar Afeyan Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $2,363,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,981,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,292,867.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $1,663,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $1,624,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,606,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $1,635,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $1,535,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00.

Moderna Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,046,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its 200 day moving average is $99.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 198.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 584.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 58,394 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moderna from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

